CUSHING RENAISS/COM (SZC) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Accern Reports

Headlines about CUSHING RENAISS/COM (NYSE:SZC) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CUSHING RENAISS/COM earned a daily sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the investment management company an impact score of 46.2155916377573 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of CUSHING RENAISS/COM traded down $0.36, reaching $19.07, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 32,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,434. CUSHING RENAISS/COM has a 1 year low of $15.35 and a 1 year high of $21.30.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.1367 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%.

There is no company description available for The Cushing® Renaissance Fund Common.

