Cummins Inc. (CMI) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $8,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,138,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,548,000 after buying an additional 463,368 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 92.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 736,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,400,000 after buying an additional 354,266 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Cummins by 19.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,972,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,699,000 after buying an additional 320,872 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the first quarter worth about $48,754,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in Cummins by 1,486.5% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 235,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,207,000 after buying an additional 220,854 shares during the period. 81.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

NYSE CMI opened at $141.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $129.90 and a one year high of $194.18. The company has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by ($0.31). Cummins had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 14.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMI. Morgan Stanley set a $165.00 target price on shares of Cummins and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Cummins to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.95.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.