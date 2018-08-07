Cummins (CMI) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Cummins (NYSE: CMI):

8/3/2018 – Cummins was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $157.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “In second-quarter 2018, Cummins’ adjusted earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Compared with the year-ago quarter, both earnings per share and revenues were higher. Increased engines and components demand for heavy- and medium-duty truck, along with an improved demand for mining and power generation equipment, will help the company drive its financials. This has also encouraged the company to raise its guidance for 2018. In May, Cummins announced the planned collaboration with JAIC Motors in China. It will help the company to launch new products as per the region’s requirement. Further, insync with its aim to be a leader in electrified power, the company announced the acquisition of Efficient Drivetrains, Inc., in July 2018. Moreover, Cummins has raised its aim of returning cash inflow from operations to 75% from the initial plan of 50%.”

8/1/2018 – Cummins had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $175.00 to $171.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/1/2018 – Cummins had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $154.00 to $157.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/1/2018 – Cummins was given a new $158.00 price target on by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/1/2018 – Cummins had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $160.00 to $172.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/23/2018 – Cummins had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $168.00 to $192.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/10/2018 – Cummins was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $174.00.

7/4/2018 – Cummins was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “In July 2018, Cummins announced the acquisition of Silicon Valley, CA-based Efficient Drivetrains, Inc., a company that engages in the designing and manufacturing of hybrid, and fully-electric power solutions for the commercial market. Earlier in January 2018, the company announced its plan to acquire the automotive battery business of United Kingdom’s Johnson Matthey. These acquisitions will aid Cummins to be a leader in electrified power. Also, in May 2018, the company announced the formation of a 50:50 joint venture with JAIC Motors to develop fuel-efficient and high-quality products for its customers in China, which will help it to grow its market share in the region. However, higher variable compensation costs and too much dependence on a single supplier for parts are few concerns for the company. Also, over the last three months, shares of Cummins have underperformed the industry it belongs to.”

7/3/2018 – Cummins was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $148.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “In July 2018, Cummins announced the acquisition of Silicon Valley, CA-based Efficient Drivetrains, Inc., a company that engages in the designing and manufacturing of hybrid, and fully-electric power solutions for the commercial market. Earlier in January 2018, the company announced its plan to acquire the automotive battery business of United Kingdom’s Johnson Matthey. These acquisitions will aid Cummins to be a leader in electrified power. Also, in May 2018, the company announced the formation of a 50:50 joint venture with JAIC Motors to develop fuel-efficient and high-quality products for its customers in China, which will help it to grow its market share in the region. Further, the company pursues aggressive share repurchases and increasing dividend payouts.”

6/29/2018 – Cummins is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

6/25/2018 – Cummins had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $160.00 to $150.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/18/2018 – Cummins was upgraded by analysts at Standpoint Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/13/2018 – Cummins was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

NYSE CMI opened at $141.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.61. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.90 and a 12 month high of $194.18. The company has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Cummins Inc alerts:

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 14.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 40.68%.

In other news, Director Alexis M. Herman sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.90, for a total transaction of $102,826.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5,873.3% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, MHI Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. 81.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.