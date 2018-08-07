Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Cullen/Frost have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The company possesses an impressive earnings surprise history, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters. The second-quarter 2018 results benefited from higher revenues and loan growth, partially offset by rise in costs. With a rising interest-rate environment and improving non-interest bearing deposits, the company's net interest income and net interest margin are expected to grow. The company's strong liquidity position keeps it well poised for opportunistic expansions. Also, its steady capital-deployment activities reflect robust balance-sheet position. However, the company’s significant exposure to real estate in its loan portfolio and escalating costs, mainly resulting from expanding franchise, are likely to deter bottom-line growth to some extent.”

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CFR. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.50.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers opened at $112.44 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com . Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12 month low of $81.09 and a 12 month high of $121.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $322.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jimmy Stead sold 4,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $540,349.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,833.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,251,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $557,051,000 after purchasing an additional 140,956 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.7% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,102,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,020,000 after purchasing an additional 93,525 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,795,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,404,000 after purchasing an additional 55,262 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,029,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,187,000 after acquiring an additional 29,063 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 564.6% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 957,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,530,000 after acquiring an additional 813,179 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. It provides commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction, equipment, inventories and accounts receivable, and acquisition financing; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.