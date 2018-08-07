CSX Co. (CSX) Shares Bought by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 168.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,890 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $22,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 130.2% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 62,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 35,541 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CSX during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,175,000. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in CSX by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 63,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in CSX by 5,083.1% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 247,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,811,000 after acquiring an additional 243,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

CSX opened at $71.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.66. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $48.11 and a 1 year high of $72.22. The company has a market capitalization of $61.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.15. CSX had a net margin of 53.27% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CSX from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “$69.00” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of CSX from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.45.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based transportation services in the United States and Canada. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports agricultural and food products, fertilizers, chemicals, automotive, metals and equipment, minerals, and forest products; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

