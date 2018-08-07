CSS Industries (CSS) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSS Industries (NYSE:CSS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “CSS Industries, Inc. is a consumer products company primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale to mass market retailers of seasonal, social expression products, including gift wrap, gift bags, boxed greeting cards, gift tags, tissue paper, paper and vinyl decorations, seasonal candles, classroom exchange Valentines, decorative ribbons and bows, Halloween masks, costumes, make-ups and novelties and Easter egg dyes and novelties. CSS provides its retail customers the opportunity to use a single vendor for much of their seasonal product requirements. “

CSS has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson raised shares of CSS Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $31.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CSS Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CSS Industries from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, June 1st.

Shares of CSS Industries traded up $0.06, hitting $14.22, during trading hours on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,526. CSS Industries has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $30.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.69 million, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

CSS Industries (NYSE:CSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.68). CSS Industries had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $64.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.40 million. research analysts expect that CSS Industries will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. CSS Industries’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CSS Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 591,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in CSS Industries by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 158,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in CSS Industries during the 1st quarter worth $1,235,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in CSS Industries during the 1st quarter worth $1,185,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in CSS Industries by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 11,241 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CSS Industries

CSS Industries, Inc, a consumer products company, designs, manufactures, procures, distributes, and sells seasonal, gift, and craft products principally to mass market retailers in the United States and Canada. Its craft and gift consumer products include craft ribbons and bows, trims, buttons, sewing patterns, knitting needles, needle arts, kids' crafts, infant products, journals, gift card holders, all occasion boxed greeting cards, memory books, scrapbooks, stationery, stickers, and other gift and craft items, as well as floral accessories, including pot covers, foil, waxed tissue, shred, aisle runners, corsage bags, and other paper and film products.

