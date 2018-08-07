CSG Systems International (CSGS) vs. Fiserv (FISV) Financial Analysis

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ: CSGS) and Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CSG Systems International and Fiserv’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSG Systems International $789.58 million 1.61 $61.36 million $2.02 18.73 Fiserv $5.70 billion 5.42 $1.25 billion $2.56 29.79

Fiserv has higher revenue and earnings than CSG Systems International. CSG Systems International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fiserv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CSG Systems International and Fiserv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSG Systems International 7.16% 21.86% 8.27% Fiserv 25.14% 44.25% 11.80%

Dividends

CSG Systems International pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Fiserv does not pay a dividend. CSG Systems International pays out 41.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CSG Systems International has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.1% of CSG Systems International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.1% of Fiserv shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of CSG Systems International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Fiserv shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CSG Systems International and Fiserv, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CSG Systems International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Fiserv 0 10 4 0 2.29

CSG Systems International presently has a consensus target price of $52.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.42%. Fiserv has a consensus target price of $73.81, suggesting a potential downside of 3.20%. Given CSG Systems International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CSG Systems International is more favorable than Fiserv.

Volatility & Risk

CSG Systems International has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fiserv has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fiserv beats CSG Systems International on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc. provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's services include Advanced Convergent Platform, a billing and customer care platform for cable and satellite providers; Ascendon, a software-as-a-service cloud-based platform that provides a trusted path to digital transformation; and Singleview solution to deliver real-time charging services. Its solutions also comprise customer communications management solutions, which process interactive voice, SMS/text, print, e-mail, Web, and fax messages on behalf of clients; managed services; Total Service Mediation (TSM) framework that supports offline and real-time mediation requirements; and Wholesale Business Management Solution (WBMS), a settlements system, which handles voice, data, and content services. The company also offers professional services to implement, configure, and maintain software products, as well as licenses software products, such as WBMS, TSM, and Singleview products. CSG Systems International, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services. This segment also offers card and print personalization services; investment account processing services for separately managed accounts; and fraud and risk management products and services. Its Financial Institution Services segment provides account processing services, source capture services, loan origination and servicing products, cash management and consulting services, and other products and services that support various types of financial transactions. This segment also offers a range of services, such as customization, business process outsourcing, training, consulting, and implementation services; and ACH and treasury management, and case management and resolution to the financial services industry. The company also provides document and payment card production and distribution, check processing and imaging, and lending products and services; and bank payment and liquidity management solutions, as well as Internet based mortgage software and mortgage lending technology solutions. It serves banks, savings banks, credit unions, investment management firms, leasing and finance companies, billers, retailers, merchants, and building societies. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

