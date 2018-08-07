CryptoPing (PING) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2,259.00

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 7th. One CryptoPing token can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001547 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. CryptoPing has a market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $2,259.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005743 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003433 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014483 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00011041 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000413 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00370413 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00196591 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000192 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00013918 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000742 BTC.

About CryptoPing

CryptoPing’s launch date was May 16th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,952,089 tokens. CryptoPing’s official website is cryptoping.tech . CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping

CryptoPing Token Trading

CryptoPing can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoPing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoPing using one of the exchanges listed above.

