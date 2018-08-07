CryptCoin Price Hits $0.0466 (CRYPT)

CryptCoin (CURRENCY:CRYPT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. CryptCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of CryptCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CryptCoin has traded 19.9% lower against the dollar. One CryptCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0466 or 0.00000668 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aston (ATX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009245 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Prime-XI (PXI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000044 BTC.

CryptCoin Profile

CRYPT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. CryptCoin’s total supply is 6,070,409 coins. CryptCoin’s official Twitter account is @cryptcointeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptCoin’s official website is cryptco.org

Buying and Selling CryptCoin

CryptCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

