Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK) Director Purchases $66,450.00 in Stock

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Director William S. Urkiel purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.30 per share, for a total transaction of $66,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,364.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CCK stock opened at $45.40 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.07 and a twelve month high of $62.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 3.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Crown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Crown in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Crown from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Bank of America downgraded Crown from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Crown from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “$44.54” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crown has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Crown during the fourth quarter worth about $384,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Crown by 4.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 869,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,112,000 after purchasing an additional 38,566 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Crown by 33.5% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 225,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,459,000 after purchasing an additional 56,625 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Crown during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Crown by 16.3% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 159,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,102,000 after purchasing an additional 22,406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products for consumer goods in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its primary products include steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage products; and metal vacuum closures, steel crowns and caps.

