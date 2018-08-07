Crown Capital Partners (CRN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRN) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Crown Capital Partners to post earnings of C$0.19 per share for the quarter.

Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$5.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.50 million. Crown Capital Partners had a net margin of 458.91% and a return on equity of 4.32%.

Get Crown Capital Partners alerts:

Shares of Crown Capital Partners opened at C$10.25 on Monday, according to Marketbeat. Crown Capital Partners has a 52-week low of C$7.63 and a 52-week high of C$11.90.

Crown Capital Partners Inc is a Canada-based specialty finance company. The Company is focused on providing capital to Canadian companies and selected the United States companies that are unwilling or unable to obtain suitable financing from traditional capital providers, such as banks and private equity funds.

Read More: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Crown Capital Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Capital Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.