Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,271 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (ETN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 35,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 73,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,458,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,751,000 after buying an additional 9,079 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 405,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,325,000 after buying an additional 60,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tdam USA Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 198,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,818,000 after buying an additional 9,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Eaton from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a $86.00 target price on Eaton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Eaton from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.28.

In related news, insider William J. Vanlandingham II sold 5,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total value of $454,269.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,188.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Richard M. Eubanks sold 7,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $575,506.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,422.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,683 shares of company stock worth $2,220,088 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ETN opened at $81.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47. Eaton Co. PLC has a one year low of $69.82 and a one year high of $89.85. The stock has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.42.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. Eaton had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.77%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Read More: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.