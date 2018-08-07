Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $7.15 Million Holdings in Celgene Co. (CELG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 90,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,406 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Celgene were worth $7,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celgene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celgene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celgene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celgene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celgene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Celgene opened at $90.44 on Monday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.32. Celgene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.13 and a fifty-two week high of $147.17.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Celgene had a return on equity of 87.28% and a net margin of 19.81%. Celgene’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. analysts forecast that Celgene Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Celgene declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 24th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Celgene in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $112.00 price target on Celgene and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of Celgene in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Celgene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.85.

In other Celgene news, Director James J. Loughlin sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,401,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Alles purchased 1,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.60 per share, with a total value of $99,780.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,472,301.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,608,365 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

