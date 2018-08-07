Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.74 Million Stake in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 45.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 144,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,833,000 after acquiring an additional 45,006 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 31,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Cynosure Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 294.0% during the first quarter. Cynosure Advisors LLC now owns 30,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 23,011 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 164.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 855,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,176,000 after buying an additional 531,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 2.2% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

In other SunTrust Banks news, EVP Jerome T. Lienhard sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total value of $604,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,288.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Hugh S. Cummins III sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $759,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,773,662. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SunTrust Banks opened at $72.14 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.96 and a 52-week high of $73.44.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. SunTrust Banks had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

SunTrust Banks declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

STI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on SunTrust Banks from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “$72.58” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on SunTrust Banks from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “$72.58” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Sandler O’Neill raised SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.13.

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, and institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

