Pivotal Research Analysts Give Crocs (CROX) a $21.00 Price Target

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) has been assigned a $21.00 price target by stock analysts at Pivotal Research in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Pivotal Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “We’ve covered CROX since its 2006 IPO, and, while a full history lesson is not necessary, it’s worth noting that CROX was once very broadly distributed in the mall. This distribution eventually vanished, when the brand lost momentum, and CROX became more or a mid-tier and family channel brand. Getting back in the mall is not only good for CROX in terms of incremental sales but also from the standpoint that up-channel distribution is good for the brand, creating a halo that would likely benefit CROX across all channels.””

Get Crocs alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CROX. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 price target on Crocs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. BidaskClub raised Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. FIX cut Crocs to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “negative” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Crocs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.29.

Crocs traded down $0.48, hitting $17.64, during midday trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,433. Crocs has a 12 month low of $7.78 and a 12 month high of $19.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -879.50, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.45.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Crocs had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $283.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Crocs will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

Further Reading: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.