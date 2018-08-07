Critical Survey: Vision Sciences (CGNT) and BioSig Technologies (BSGM)

Vision Sciences (NASDAQ: CGNT) and BioSig Technologies (OTCMKTS:BSGM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vision Sciences and BioSig Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vision Sciences $56.32 million 4.16 -$880,000.00 ($0.01) -385.00 BioSig Technologies N/A N/A -$12.69 million N/A N/A

Vision Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than BioSig Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Vision Sciences has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioSig Technologies has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vision Sciences and BioSig Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vision Sciences -1.57% -1.39% -1.21% BioSig Technologies N/A N/A -788.61%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Vision Sciences and BioSig Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vision Sciences 0 2 1 0 2.33 BioSig Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vision Sciences currently has a consensus target price of $4.58, suggesting a potential upside of 19.05%. Given Vision Sciences’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Vision Sciences is more favorable than BioSig Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.5% of Vision Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of BioSig Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.7% of Vision Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.7% of BioSig Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vision Sciences beats BioSig Technologies on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vision Sciences Company Profile

Cogentix Medical, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets fiberoptic and video endoscopy products under the PrimeSight brand worldwide. The company offers endoscopes, such as cystoscopes, laryngoscopes, transnasal esophagoscopes, and bronchoscopes for medical use; and borescopes for industrial use, as well as digital processing units for medical use. It also provides EndoSheath Protective Barrier, a sterile, single-use microbial barrier for use with flexible endoscopes. In addition, the company offers Urgent PC System, a neuromodulation system that delivers percutaneous tibial nerve stimulation for office-based treatment of overactive bladder; and Macroplastique, an injectable, urethral bulking agent for the treatment of adult female stress urinary incontinence. Further, it provides Macroplastique products for the treatment of vesicoureteral reflux; PTQ Implants to treat fecal incontinence; Urgent PC System for the treatment of fecal incontinence; and VOX Implants to enhance speech and swallowing function in patients with unilateral vocal cord paralysis. Additionally, the company distributes wound care products in the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. Cogentix Medical, Inc. sells its products through a direct sales force and a network of distributor organizations. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

BioSig Technologies Company Profile

BioSig Technologies, Inc., a development stage medical device company, engages in developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing technology platform to extract information from physiologic signals. Its product is PURE (Precise Uninterrupted Real-time evaluation of Electrograms) EP System, a surface electrocardiogram and intracardiac multichannel recording and analysis system that acquires, processes, and displays electrocardiogram and electrograms required during electrophysiology studies and catheter ablation procedures. It is also developing a library of software tools that are designed to be configured to fit the needs of electrophysiologists in various settings and for arrhythmia treatments. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

