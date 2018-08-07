Critical Survey: O2Micro International (OIIM) & Broadcom (AVGO)

O2Micro International (NASDAQ: OIIM) and Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

O2Micro International has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broadcom has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Broadcom pays an annual dividend of $7.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. O2Micro International does not pay a dividend. Broadcom pays out 49.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Broadcom has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for O2Micro International and Broadcom, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score O2Micro International 0 1 0 0 2.00 Broadcom 0 9 26 0 2.74

O2Micro International currently has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 77.66%. Broadcom has a consensus price target of $293.32, indicating a potential upside of 35.20%. Given O2Micro International’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe O2Micro International is more favorable than Broadcom.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares O2Micro International and Broadcom’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio O2Micro International $60.21 million 0.84 -$6.14 million ($0.18) -10.94 Broadcom $17.64 billion 5.31 $1.69 billion $14.30 15.17

Broadcom has higher revenue and earnings than O2Micro International. O2Micro International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Broadcom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares O2Micro International and Broadcom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets O2Micro International 8.95% 3.22% 2.89% Broadcom 56.32% 28.81% 14.42%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.8% of O2Micro International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.7% of Broadcom shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of O2Micro International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Broadcom shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Broadcom beats O2Micro International on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Japan, Taiwan, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provide select and switch functionality between power sources. Its products are primarily used in the consumer electronics, computer, industrial, communication, and automotive markets for applications, including LCD and LED monitors, LCD and LED televisions, notebook and tablet computers, low/zero emission vehicles, mobile phones, power tools, energy efficient technology relating to batteries, LED lighting, and portable electronics devices. The company sells its products through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors to OEMs, ODMs, and module makers primarily in Asia and North America. It also licenses its proprietary intellectual property to third parties; and provides design and engineering support services. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other. The Wired Infrastructure segment provides set-top box system-on-chips (SoCs); cable, digital subscriber line, and passive optical networking central office/consumer premise equipment SoCs; Ethernet switching and routing application products; embedded processors and controllers; serializer/deserializer application specific integrated circuits; optical and copper, and physical layers; and fiber optic laser and receiver components. The Wireless Communications segment offers RF front end modules, filters, and power amplifiers; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global positioning system/global navigation satellite system SoCs; and custom touch controllers. The Enterprise Storage segment provides serial attached small computer system interface, and redundant array of independent disks controllers and adapters; peripheral component interconnect express switches; fiber channel host bus adapters; read channel based SoCs; and preamplifiers. The Industrial & Other segment offers optocouplers, industrial fiber optics, motion control encoders and subsystems, and light emitting diodes. Its products are used in various applications, including enterprise and data center networking, home connectivity, set-top boxes, broadband access, telecommunication equipment, smartphones and base stations, data center servers and storage systems, factory automation, power generation and alternative energy systems, and electronic displays. Broadcom Inc. is based in San Jose, California.

