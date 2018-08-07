Critical Contrast: Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) vs. FRP (FRPH)

FRP (NASDAQ: FRPH) and Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get FRP alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for FRP and Hudson Pacific Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FRP 0 0 0 0 N/A Hudson Pacific Properties 0 3 8 0 2.73

Hudson Pacific Properties has a consensus target price of $37.82, suggesting a potential upside of 11.23%. Given Hudson Pacific Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hudson Pacific Properties is more favorable than FRP.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.7% of FRP shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.3% of FRP shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Hudson Pacific Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FRP and Hudson Pacific Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FRP $43.19 million 15.34 $41.75 million N/A N/A Hudson Pacific Properties $728.14 million 7.32 $67.96 million $1.99 17.09

Hudson Pacific Properties has higher revenue and earnings than FRP.

Risk and Volatility

FRP has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hudson Pacific Properties has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Hudson Pacific Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. FRP does not pay a dividend. Hudson Pacific Properties pays out 50.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hudson Pacific Properties has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares FRP and Hudson Pacific Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FRP 375.17% -4.40% -2.75% Hudson Pacific Properties 15.29% 2.76% 1.63%

Summary

Hudson Pacific Properties beats FRP on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FRP

FRP Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in various real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Land Development and Construction, and RiverFront on the Anacostia. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages warehouses and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, northern Virginia, and Washington, DC market areas. This segment primarily serves local and regional tenants. The Mining Royalty Lands segment owns various properties comprising approximately 15,000 acres under lease for mining rents or royalties primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia. The Land Development and Construction segment owns and monitors the use of parcels of land that are in various stages of development. The RiverFront on the Anacostia segment owns, leases, and manages a 305 unit residential apartment building with approximately 18,000 square feet of first floor retail space. FRP Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties is a vertically integrated real estate Company focused on acquiring, repositioning, developing and operating high-quality office and state-of-the-art studio properties in select West Coast markets. Hudson Pacific invests across the risk-return spectrum, favoring opportunities where it can employ leasing, capital investment and management expertise to create additional value. Founded in 2006 as Hudson Capital, the Company went public in 2010, electing to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. Through the years, Hudson Pacific has strategically assembled a portfolio in high-growth, high-barrier-to-entry submarkets throughout Northern and Southern California and the Pacific Northwest. The Company is a leading provider of design-forward, next-generation workspaces for a variety of tenants, with a focus on Fortune 500 and industry-leading growth companies, many in the technology, studio sectors. As a long-term owner, Hudson Pacific prioritizes tenant satisfaction and retention, providing highly customized build-outs and working proactively to accommodate tenants' growth. Hudson Pacific trades as a component of the Russell 2000® and the Russell 3000® indices. For more information visit hudsonpacificproperties.com.

Receive News & Ratings for FRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.