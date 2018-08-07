Critical Analysis: SendGrid (SEND) versus salesforce.com (CRM)

SendGrid (NYSE: SEND) and salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares SendGrid and salesforce.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SendGrid N/A N/A N/A salesforce.com 4.33% 7.25% 3.47%

This table compares SendGrid and salesforce.com’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SendGrid $111.89 million 11.81 -$6.25 million ($0.19) -149.89 salesforce.com $10.48 billion 9.88 $127.47 million $0.45 313.42

salesforce.com has higher revenue and earnings than SendGrid. SendGrid is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than salesforce.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SendGrid and salesforce.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SendGrid 0 1 6 0 2.86 salesforce.com 0 4 44 1 2.94

SendGrid currently has a consensus price target of $31.40, indicating a potential upside of 10.25%. salesforce.com has a consensus price target of $135.13, indicating a potential downside of 4.19%. Given SendGrid’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe SendGrid is more favorable than salesforce.com.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.3% of SendGrid shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.1% of salesforce.com shares are held by institutional investors. 30.2% of SendGrid shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of salesforce.com shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

salesforce.com beats SendGrid on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SendGrid

SendGrid, Inc. operates as a digital communication platform in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based platform provides various tools to the businesses, including developers and marketers to reach their customers using an email. The company offers services, such as email application programming interface (API), which allow developers to use its API in their preferred development framework and to use its platform to add email functionality to their applications; marketing campaigns that allow marketers to upload and manage customer contact lists, create and test email templates, and execute and analyze email campaigns to engage customers; and expert services to help businesses optimize their email delivery. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices. It also provides Service Cloud, which enables companies to deliver personalized customer service and support, as well as a field service solution that enables companies to connect agents, dispatchers, and mobile employees through a centralized platform, on which they can schedule and dispatch work, and track and manage jobs in real-time. In addition, the company offers Marketing Cloud to plan, personalize, and optimize one-to-one customer marketing interactions; Commerce Cloud, which enables companies to enhance engagement, conversion, revenue, and loyalty from their customers; and Community Cloud that enables companies to create and manage branded digital destinations for customers, partners, and employees. Further, it provides Quip collaboration platform, which combines documents, spreadsheets, apps, and chat with live CRM data; Salesforce Platform for building enterprise apps, as well as artificial intelligence (AI), no-code, low-code, and code development and integration services, including Trailhead, Einstein AI, Lightning, Internet of Things, Heroku, Analytics, and AppExchange; and various solutions for financial services, healthcare, and government. Additionally, the company offers professional cloud services, such as consulting and implementation services; training services, including instructor-led and online courses; and support and adoption programs. It provides its services through direct sales; and through consulting firms, systems integrators, and other partners. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

