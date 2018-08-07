Critical Analysis: Electrameccanica Vehs (ECCTF) vs. Rev Group (REVG)

Rev Group (NYSE: REVG) and Electrameccanica Vehs (OTCMKTS:ECCTF) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Rev Group and Electrameccanica Vehs, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rev Group 0 4 3 0 2.43 Electrameccanica Vehs 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rev Group currently has a consensus price target of $25.83, indicating a potential upside of 48.21%. Given Rev Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Rev Group is more favorable than Electrameccanica Vehs.

Dividends

Rev Group pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Electrameccanica Vehs does not pay a dividend. Rev Group pays out 21.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rev Group and Electrameccanica Vehs’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rev Group $2.27 billion 0.49 $31.37 million $0.94 18.54 Electrameccanica Vehs N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Rev Group has higher revenue and earnings than Electrameccanica Vehs.

Profitability

This table compares Rev Group and Electrameccanica Vehs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rev Group 2.28% 12.84% 5.66% Electrameccanica Vehs N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.0% of Rev Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Rev Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Rev Group beats Electrameccanica Vehs on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rev Group

REV Group, Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipal fire departments, EMS providers, and private fleets through dealers. The Commercial segment provides transit and shuttle buses, school buses, mobility vans, and other specialty vehicles, including sweepers and terminal trucks. The segment sells its products directly, as well as through dealers to municipalities, schools, and commercial and industrial customers. The Recreation segment offers motorized recreational vehicles and luxury buses. This segment sells its vehicles through dealer to brand-loyal customers and fleet owners. The company also provides aftermarket parts and services. REV Group, Inc. was formerly known as Allied Specialty Vehicles, Inc. and changed its name to REV Group, Inc. in November 2015. The company is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About Electrameccanica Vehs

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, plans, develops, manufactures, and sells single person electric vehicles under the SOLO name for mass markets. It operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. The company also develops and manufactures high end custom built vehicles. The company sells its vehicles online through electrameccanica.com Website. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

