Critical Analysis: Eldorado Resorts (ERI) and Red Lion Hotels (RLH)

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ: ERI) and Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Eldorado Resorts alerts:

87.0% of Eldorado Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.0% of Red Lion Hotels shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Eldorado Resorts shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of Red Lion Hotels shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Eldorado Resorts and Red Lion Hotels, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eldorado Resorts 0 1 7 0 2.88 Red Lion Hotels 0 0 1 0 3.00

Eldorado Resorts presently has a consensus target price of $48.81, suggesting a potential upside of 11.68%. Red Lion Hotels has a consensus target price of $16.25, suggesting a potential upside of 34.85%. Given Red Lion Hotels’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Red Lion Hotels is more favorable than Eldorado Resorts.

Profitability

This table compares Eldorado Resorts and Red Lion Hotels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eldorado Resorts 9.99% 11.88% 3.07% Red Lion Hotels 3.96% -0.63% -0.37%

Risk and Volatility

Eldorado Resorts has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Red Lion Hotels has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eldorado Resorts and Red Lion Hotels’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eldorado Resorts $1.47 billion 2.29 $73.93 million $0.01 4,370.00 Red Lion Hotels $171.93 million 1.70 $580,000.00 N/A N/A

Eldorado Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Red Lion Hotels.

Summary

Eldorado Resorts beats Red Lion Hotels on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eldorado Resorts

Eldorado Resorts, Inc., a gaming and hospitality company, owns and operates gaming facilities in Ohio, Louisiana, Nevada, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Mississippi, and Missouri. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a 814-room hotel, casino and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a 1,711-room themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a 1,571-room hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a 403-room, all suite art deco-style hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a 357-room hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino. The company also owns and operates Isle Casino Hotel?Black Hawk, a land-based casino; Lady Luck Casino?Black Hawk, a land-based casino; Isle Casino Racing Pompano Park, a casino and harness racing track; Isle Casino Bettendorf, a land-based single-level casino; Isle Casino Waterloo, a SINGLE-level land-based casino; Isle of Capri Casino Hotel Lake Charles, a gaming vessel; Isle of Capri Casino Lula, a two dockside casino; Lady Luck Casino Vicksburg, a dockside casino; Isle of Capri Casino Boonville, a single-level dockside casino; Isle Casino Cape Girardeau, a dockside casino and pavilion and entertainment center; Lady Luck Casino Caruthersville, a riverboat casino; Isle of Capri Casino Kansas City, a dockside casino; and Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin, a casino property, as well as operates Racelinebet.com, which offers online and telephone wagering services on horse races. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated approximately 950,000 square feet of casino space with approximately 21,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, 600 table and poker games, and 7,000 hotel rooms. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

About Red Lion Hotels

Red Lion Hotels Corporation, doing business as RLH Corporation, operates as a hospitality and leisure company the United States. It operates in two segments, Company Operated Hotels and Franchised Hotels. The company owns, manages, and franchises upscale, midscale, and economy hotels under the Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, Settle Inn, Americas Best Value Inn, Canadas Best Value Inn, Signature and Signature Inn, and Country Hearth Inns & Suites brands; America's Best Inn & Suites, Jameson Inns, Lexington Hotels & Inns, and 3 Palm Hotels brands; and Value Inn Worldwide and Value Hotel Worldwide brands. As of December 31, 2017, it had a network of 1,061 franchised hotels, including a total of 65,200 rooms. The company was formerly known as WestCoast Hospitality Corporation and changed its name to Red Lion Hotels Corporation in September 2005. Red Lion Hotels Corporation was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.