Critical Analysis: C&J Energy Services (CJ) & Quintana Energy Services (QES)

C&J Energy Services (NYSE: CJ) and Quintana Energy Services (NYSE:QES) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.9% of Quintana Energy Services shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of C&J Energy Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares C&J Energy Services and Quintana Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C&J Energy Services 5.56% 7.52% 6.16% Quintana Energy Services N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for C&J Energy Services and Quintana Energy Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score C&J Energy Services 0 5 8 0 2.62 Quintana Energy Services 0 1 6 0 2.86

C&J Energy Services presently has a consensus target price of $38.64, suggesting a potential upside of 61.32%. Quintana Energy Services has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 77.05%. Given Quintana Energy Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Quintana Energy Services is more favorable than C&J Energy Services.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares C&J Energy Services and Quintana Energy Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio C&J Energy Services $1.64 billion 1.00 $22.45 million ($0.14) -171.07 Quintana Energy Services $438.03 million 0.53 -$21.15 million ($0.05) -141.20

C&J Energy Services has higher revenue and earnings than Quintana Energy Services. C&J Energy Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Quintana Energy Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

C&J Energy Services beats Quintana Energy Services on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

C&J Energy Services Company Profile

C&J Energy Services, Inc. provides well construction, well completion, well support, and other complementary oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies throughout the continental United States. It operates through Completion Services and Well Support Services segments. The Completion Services segment provides hydraulic fracturing; cased-hole solutions comprising cased-hole wireline, pumpdown, wireline logging, perforating, pressure pumping, well site make-up and pressure testing, and other complementary services; and well construction and intervention services, which include cementing, coiled tubing, and directional drilling services. This segment also engages in the engineering and production of various parts and components, such as perforating guns and addressable switches, which are used in the completion process. The Well Support Services segment offers rig services, such as providing workover and well servicing rigs that are primarily used for the routine repair and maintenance of oil and gas wells, re-drilling operations, and plugging and abandonment operations; fluids management services, including storage, transportation, and disposal services for fluids used in the drilling, completion, and workover of oil and gas wells; artificial lift applications; and other special well site services, such as fishing, contract labor, and tool rental services for the completion and workover of oil and gas wells. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. C&J Energy Services, Inc. is a subsidiary of Nabors Industries Ltd.

Quintana Energy Services Company Profile

Quintana Energy Services Inc. provides oilfield services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in conventional and unconventional plays in the United States. It operates through four segments: Directional Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, Pressure Control Services, and Wireline Services. The Directional Drilling Services segment provides directional, horizontal, underbalanced, and measurement-while-drilling, as well as rental tool and pipe inspection services. The Pressure Pumping Services segment provides hydraulic fracturing stimulation services; cementing services, such as surface- and intermediate-casing and long-string cementing services; and a range of acid stimulation services comprising CO2 foamed acid stimulation services. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had a pressure pumping fleet of 245,925 hydraulic horsepower. The Pressure Control Services segment offers coiled tubing, rig-assisted snubbing, nitrogen, fluid pumping, and well control services for drilling, completion, and workover activities. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had a fleet of 23 coiled tubing, 36 rig-assisted snubbing, and 24 nitrogen pumping units. The Wireline Services segment offers pump-down services for setting plugs between frac stages, as well as the deployment of perforation equipment in connection with plug-and-perf operations; and other pump-down and cased-hole wireline services, including electro-mechanical pipe-cutting and punching. This segment also provides cased-hole production logging, injection profiling, stimulation performance evaluation, and water break-through identification services; and industrial logging services for cavern, storage, and injection wells, as well as operates Archer's POINT proprietary detection system and SPACE imaging and measurement platform in the land market. As of December 31, 2017, it owned 49 wireline units. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

