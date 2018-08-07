Critical Analysis: Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) vs. Griffin Industrial Realty (GRIF)

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ: BPY) and Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:GRIF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Brookfield Property Partners alerts:

This table compares Brookfield Property Partners and Griffin Industrial Realty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Property Partners $5.84 billion 0.88 $136.00 million N/A N/A Griffin Industrial Realty $43.88 million 4.55 $4.62 million N/A N/A

Brookfield Property Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Griffin Industrial Realty.

Risk & Volatility

Brookfield Property Partners has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Griffin Industrial Realty has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Brookfield Property Partners and Griffin Industrial Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Property Partners 0 1 4 0 2.80 Griffin Industrial Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brookfield Property Partners presently has a consensus price target of $24.25, indicating a potential upside of 19.69%. Given Brookfield Property Partners’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Brookfield Property Partners is more favorable than Griffin Industrial Realty.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.2% of Brookfield Property Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.1% of Griffin Industrial Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 28.0% of Griffin Industrial Realty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Brookfield Property Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Griffin Industrial Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Brookfield Property Partners has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Brookfield Property Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Property Partners and Griffin Industrial Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Property Partners 35.05% 4.97% 2.07% Griffin Industrial Realty -1.53% 0.48% 0.18%

Summary

Brookfield Property Partners beats Griffin Industrial Realty on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $69 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets. Brookfield Property Partners is listed on the Nasdaq stock market and the Toronto stock exchange. Further information is available at bpy.brookfield.com. Brookfield Property Partners is the flagship listed real estate company of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager with over $285 billion in assets under management.

Griffin Industrial Realty Company Profile

Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. develops, manages, and leases industrial and commercial properties in the United States. As of November 30, 2017, the company owned 35 buildings comprising 23 industrial/warehouse buildings, 11 office/flex buildings, and a restaurant building. It also owns approximately 2,791 acres of land in Connecticut, as well as owns approximately 346 acres of land in Massachusetts, 131 acres of land in Pennsylvania, 18 acres in North Carolina, and 1,066 acres in northern Florida. The company was formerly known as Griffin Land & Nurseries, Inc. and changed its name to Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. in May 2015. Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.