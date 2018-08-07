Critical Analysis: Aptiv (APTV) and Allison Transmission (ALSN)

Aptiv (NYSE: APTV) and Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Aptiv and Allison Transmission, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptiv 1 2 18 0 2.81 Allison Transmission 3 4 6 0 2.23

Aptiv presently has a consensus price target of $100.65, suggesting a potential upside of 2.68%. Allison Transmission has a consensus price target of $45.64, suggesting a potential downside of 2.61%. Given Aptiv’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Aptiv is more favorable than Allison Transmission.

Dividends

Aptiv pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Allison Transmission pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Aptiv pays out 19.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Allison Transmission pays out 22.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aptiv and Allison Transmission’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptiv $12.88 billion 2.01 $1.36 billion $4.64 21.13 Allison Transmission $2.26 billion 2.70 $504.00 million $2.66 17.62

Aptiv has higher revenue and earnings than Allison Transmission. Allison Transmission is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aptiv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Aptiv and Allison Transmission’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptiv 8.28% 41.16% 11.72% Allison Transmission 25.46% 86.52% 13.07%

Volatility and Risk

Aptiv has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allison Transmission has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.2% of Aptiv shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Aptiv shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Allison Transmission shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Aptiv beats Allison Transmission on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions; and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems. The Advanced Safety and User Experience segment provides critical components, systems, and software development for passenger safety, security, comfort, and vehicle operation, including body controls, infotainment and connectivity systems, passive and active safety electronics, autonomous driving software and technologies, displays, and systems integration. The company was formerly known as Delphi Automotive PLC and changed its name to Aptiv PLC in December 2017. Aptiv PLC is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 13 transmission product lines with approximately 100 product models for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles. The company markets its transmissions under Allison Transmission brand name; and remanufactured transmissions under ReTran brand name. It also sells branded replacement parts, support equipment, and other products necessary to service the installed base of vehicles utilizing its transmissions, as well as defense kits, engineering services, and extended transmission coverage services to various original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and the U.S. government. The company serves customers through an independent network of approximately 1,400 independent distributor and dealer locations. The company was formerly known as Clutch Holdings, Inc. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

