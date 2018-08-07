CRH Medical (CRH) Price Target Raised to C$5.00

CRH Medical (TSE:CRH) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upgraded CRH Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, July 27th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on CRH Medical from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st.

Get CRH Medical alerts:

Shares of CRH Medical opened at C$4.49 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. CRH Medical has a 52-week low of C$1.86 and a 52-week high of C$4.76.

CRH Medical (TSE:CRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$35.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$33.15 million. CRH Medical had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 14.77%.

In other CRH Medical news, Director Ian A. Webb sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.51, for a total value of C$33,825.00.

About CRH Medical

CRH Medical Corporation provides various products and services to gastroenterologists for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating various grades of hemorrhoid.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.