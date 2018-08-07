CRH (CRH) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CRH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CRH from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $37.00 price target on shares of CRH and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CRH currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.50.

CRH traded up $0.27, reaching $33.19, during trading hours on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 344,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,455. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.91. CRH has a 52-week low of $32.47 and a 52-week high of $39.32.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CRH by 1,184,910.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,291,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,552 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in shares of CRH in the 1st quarter valued at $6,246,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of CRH by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 370,614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,521,000 after acquiring an additional 136,608 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CRH in the 1st quarter valued at $3,183,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CRH by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 375,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after acquiring an additional 14,496 shares during the period. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through six segments: Europe Heavyside, Europe Lightside, Europe Distribution, Americas Materials, Americas Products, and Asia. The company manufactures and supplies cement, aggregates, asphalt, lime, and readymixed concrete and concrete products; and construction accessories, network access and perimeter protection products, shutters and awnings, and architectural products.

