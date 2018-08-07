Cree (CREE) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CREE. ValuEngine downgraded Cree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Cree from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Nomura assumed coverage on Cree in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cree in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:CREE opened at $49.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cree has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $50.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.53 and a beta of 0.71.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cree by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,658 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Cree during the 4th quarter valued at $344,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cree during the 1st quarter valued at $3,023,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cree by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 192,463 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $7,758,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cree by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Criterion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,758,262 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $70,876,000 after buying an additional 412,010 shares in the last quarter.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. Its Lighting Products segment offers LED lighting systems and bulbs for use in settings, such as office and retail space, restaurants and hospitality, schools and universities, manufacturing, healthcare, airports, municipal, residential, street lighting and parking structures, and other applications.

