Credo 1-Day Volume Hits $1,822.00 (CREDO)

Credo (CURRENCY:CREDO) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. Over the last week, Credo has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar. One Credo token can now be purchased for $0.0256 or 0.00000363 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex, OTCBTC, CoinBene and BitMart. Credo has a market capitalization of $14.07 million and $1,822.00 worth of Credo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006104 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003449 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00013065 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014170 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000421 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00382295 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00191916 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000190 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00013327 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Credo Profile

Credo’s launch date was August 18th, 2017. Credo’s total supply is 1,374,729,257 tokens and its circulating supply is 549,891,703 tokens. The official website for Credo is bitbounce.com/credo . The Reddit community for Credo is /r/CredoToken . Credo’s official Twitter account is @bitbounceio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Credo Token Trading

Credo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, BitMart, OTCBTC and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

