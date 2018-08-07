Credit Suisse X-Links Multi-Asset High Income ETN (MLTI) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Credit Suisse X-Links Multi-Asset High Income ETN (NYSEARCA:MLTI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0811 per share on Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th.

Credit Suisse X-Links Multi-Asset High Income ETN opened at $28.15 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Credit Suisse X-Links Multi-Asset High Income ETN has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $29.48.

