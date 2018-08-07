Credit Acceptance (CACC) PT Raised to $371.00

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) had its target price hoisted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $350.00 to $371.00 in a report issued on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a hold rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Oppenheimer set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Credit Acceptance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Credit Acceptance from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $327.78.

Shares of CACC traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $446.00. 201,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,663. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.51. Credit Acceptance has a 12-month low of $256.27 and a 12-month high of $449.89. The company has a quick ratio of 22.16, a current ratio of 33.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $6.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.44 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $315.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.55 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 46.43% and a return on equity of 28.97%. equities analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will post 27.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Charles A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.93, for a total value of $426,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Booth sold 2,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,730 shares of company stock valued at $2,297,030. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 29.2% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 886 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 9.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 12.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,039 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the first quarter valued at $102,000. 69.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

