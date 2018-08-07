Credicorp (BAP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.98 per share for the quarter.

Credicorp stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $230.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,784. The company has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25. Credicorp has a one year low of $187.19 and a one year high of $239.54.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BAP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Credicorp from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.75.

Credicorp Ltd., through its banking and non-banking subsidiaries, provides a range of financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through four segments: Banking, Insurance, Pension Funds, and Investment Banking. The company offers deposits, current accounts, loans, and credit facilities; and provides private pension fund management services to affiliated pensioners.

