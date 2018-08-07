Creative Planning Sells 20,482 Shares of NUVEEN CA Div A/COM (NAC)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in NUVEEN CA Div A/COM (NYSE:NAC) by 53.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,482 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in NUVEEN CA Div A/COM were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of NUVEEN CA Div A/COM by 747.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 15,869 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NUVEEN CA Div A/COM in the second quarter valued at about $523,000. First American Trust FSB bought a new stake in shares of NUVEEN CA Div A/COM in the second quarter valued at about $180,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NUVEEN CA Div A/COM in the first quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of NUVEEN CA Div A/COM by 35.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 198,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 51,942 shares during the period.

NUVEEN CA Div A/COM opened at $13.33 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. NUVEEN CA Div A/COM has a 52 week low of $13.18 and a 52 week high of $15.55.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.0555 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th.

About NUVEEN CA Div A/COM

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund, formerly Nuveen California Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund, is a closed-ended fund. The Fund provides investment solutions designed to help secure the long-term goals of individual investors and the advisors who serve them. It seeks current income exempt from both regular federal income taxes and California personal income tax and its secondary investment objective is the enhancement of portfolio value.

