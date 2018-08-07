Creative Planning Purchases New Holdings in Cloudera Inc (CLDR)

Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cloudera during the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cloudera during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cloudera during the 1st quarter worth about $414,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cloudera by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cloudera during the 1st quarter worth about $495,000. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLDR stock opened at $13.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.67. Cloudera Inc has a one year low of $12.57 and a one year high of $22.42.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $102.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.52 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 64.55% and a negative net margin of 54.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Cloudera Inc will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 25th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Cloudera in a report on Monday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Cloudera from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Cloudera in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on Cloudera in a report on Thursday, June 14th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.77.

In other news, insider Michael Olson sold 27,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $447,427.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 193,333 shares of company stock valued at $2,960,204. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc provides platform for machine learning and analytics in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. Its platform delivers an integrated suite of capabilities for data management, machine learning, and analytics to customers for transforming their businesses.

