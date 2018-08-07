Creative Planning Has $249,000 Position in CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH (CYS)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH (NYSE:CYS) by 127.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,619 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 36,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 8,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd.

CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH stock opened at $7.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.41. CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $8.86.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0909 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 24th.

CYS Investments, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities that are issued, and the principal and interest of which are guaranteed by a federally chartered corporation; and debt securities issued by the United States Department of Treasury.

