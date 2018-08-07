Creative Planning Acquires Shares of 10,047 SpartanNash Co (SPTN)

Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPTN. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in SpartanNash during the 1st quarter worth $180,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in SpartanNash during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in SpartanNash by 754.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 8,365 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in SpartanNash during the 1st quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in SpartanNash by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 17,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

SPTN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. BidaskClub raised SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $25.00 target price on SpartanNash and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Barclays increased their target price on SpartanNash from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised SpartanNash from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. SpartanNash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

SPTN opened at $23.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $844.52 million, a PE ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. SpartanNash Co has a 52-week low of $16.32 and a 52-week high of $27.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. SpartanNash had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. SpartanNash’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. equities analysts forecast that SpartanNash Co will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David M. Staples sold 3,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $91,747.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,019,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David M. Staples sold 1,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $48,135.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,906 shares in the company, valued at $4,359,463.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,096 shares of company stock worth $1,753,571. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retail locations, food service distributors, and corporate-owned retail stores.

