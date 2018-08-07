Craft Brew Alliance Inc (BREW) Stake Raised by Perkins Capital Management Inc.

Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) by 35.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 0.33% of Craft Brew Alliance worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BREW. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 13.6% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 732,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,627,000 after buying an additional 87,512 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance during the second quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,287,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,947,000 after acquiring an additional 18,168 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 92.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 14,897 shares during the period. 35.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Craft Brew Alliance alerts:

NASDAQ BREW opened at $18.40 on Friday. Craft Brew Alliance Inc has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $360.13 million, a P/E ratio of 77.71 and a beta of 0.40.

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $47.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.86 million. Craft Brew Alliance had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Craft Brew Alliance Inc will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BREW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Craft Brew Alliance from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Craft Brew Alliance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

Craft Brew Alliance Profile

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Widmer Brothers, Redhook, and Omission brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name.

Read More: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Craft Brew Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Craft Brew Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.