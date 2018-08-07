CRA International, Inc. (CRAI) to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for CRA International in a report released on Thursday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst T. Mchugh now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.56.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CRAI. Zacks Investment Research raised CRA International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub cut CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th.

Shares of CRA International opened at $54.31 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a market capitalization of $445.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.80. CRA International has a 52 week low of $34.49 and a 52 week high of $58.74.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. CRA International had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $105.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. CRA International’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 27th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

In other news, Director William F. Concannon sold 3,166 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $173,908.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,565,010.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William F. Concannon sold 9,500 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $526,015.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,577,546.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in CRA International by 39.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 280,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,688,000 after purchasing an additional 78,898 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CRA International during the first quarter worth approximately $3,750,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in CRA International during the first quarter worth approximately $1,267,000. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in CRA International during the first quarter worth approximately $1,130,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CRA International by 203.5% during the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 21,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through critical business strategy and performance-related issues.

