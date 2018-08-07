Cowen Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Mantech International (MANT)

Cowen restated their buy rating on shares of Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a $65.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mantech International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. BidaskClub raised Mantech International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Mantech International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Mantech International in a research report on Friday, May 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Mantech International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.88.

Mantech International traded down $1.04, hitting $61.95, during mid-day trading on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 175,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Mantech International has a 1-year low of $37.02 and a 1-year high of $64.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.82.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Mantech International had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Mantech International will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. Mantech International’s dividend payout ratio is 61.73%.

In other news, Director Walter R. Fatzinger, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $110,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard L. Armitage sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total value of $218,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mantech International during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mantech International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mantech International during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mantech International during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mantech International during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mantech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs worldwide. It offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

