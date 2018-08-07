Covesting (COV) Price Reaches $0.95 on Top Exchanges

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Covesting has a market cap of $16.69 million and $14,992.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covesting token can currently be bought for $0.95 or 0.00013581 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Kucoin, YoBit and IDEX. During the last seven days, Covesting has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Covesting

Covesting’s launch date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,500,000 tokens. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here . Covesting’s official message board is medium.com/@Covesting . The official website for Covesting is covesting.io . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Covesting Token Trading

Covesting can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covesting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

