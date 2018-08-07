Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 51,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jolley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,416,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,772,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $892,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,531,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,069,000 after purchasing an additional 368,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 92,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after purchasing an additional 31,989 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Shares of Tyson Foods opened at $57.75 on Monday, according to MarketBeat. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $56.79 and a one year high of $84.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.04). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $9.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.55.

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Hayes sold 20,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $1,390,907.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Grimes sold 19,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $1,325,913.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,593. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The company raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; and fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats.

Further Reading: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.