Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Invests $839,000 in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR) Stock

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 91,887 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Motco raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 850.3% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 322.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers opened at $112.44 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.09 and a 1-year high of $121.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.28.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $322.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.89 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 13.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 49.17%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CFR. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

In related news, insider Jimmy Stead sold 4,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $540,349.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,833.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. It provides commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction, equipment, inventories and accounts receivable, and acquisition financing; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.