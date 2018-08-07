Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Invests $813,000 in Splunk Inc (SPLK)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 81,878 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Splunk at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the first quarter valued at $204,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the first quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the first quarter valued at $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Douglas Merritt sold 32,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.90, for a total transaction of $3,884,687.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,095 shares in the company, valued at $34,555,900.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $484,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,440,878.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,426 shares of company stock valued at $8,319,665. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Splunk stock opened at $100.47 on Monday. Splunk Inc has a 52 week low of $56.79 and a 52 week high of $121.64. The stock has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.69 and a beta of 1.81.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The software company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 29.90% and a negative net margin of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Splunk Inc will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Splunk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 23rd. Citigroup lowered Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Wedbush restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Splunk from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Splunk from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.71.

Splunk Inc provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. Its products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, correlate, and analyze data regardless of format or source. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud.

