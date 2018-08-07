Cormark Comments on WestJet Airlines Ltd.’s Q3 2018 Earnings (WJA)

WestJet Airlines Ltd. (TSE:WJA) – Analysts at Cormark dropped their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of WestJet Airlines in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 1st. Cormark analyst D. Tyerman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.00. Cormark also issued estimates for WestJet Airlines’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on WestJet Airlines from C$20.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on WestJet Airlines from C$25.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on WestJet Airlines from C$28.00 to C$22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Cowen dropped their target price on WestJet Airlines from C$28.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on WestJet Airlines from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. WestJet Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$20.15.

Shares of WJA stock opened at C$17.39 on Monday. WestJet Airlines has a 12 month low of C$16.82 and a 12 month high of C$28.00.

WestJet Airlines (TSE:WJA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.03). WestJet Airlines had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of C$1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.20 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%.

WestJet Airlines Ltd. provides scheduled airline services and travel packages. The company offers scheduled flights, as well as cargo and charter services. It also operates WestJet Vacations that provides air, hotel, car, and excursion packages, as well as WestJet Encore, a regional airline with a fleet of turboprop aircraft in a network of destinations in Canada and the United States.

