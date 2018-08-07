Corium International (CORI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Corium International (NASDAQ:CORI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter.

Corium International (NASDAQ:CORI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 million. Corium International had a negative return on equity of 273.01% and a negative net margin of 156.05%. On average, analysts expect Corium International to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CORI opened at $7.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $271.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a current ratio of 8.11. Corium International has a 12-month low of $7.17 and a 12-month high of $13.93.

CORI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corium International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. HC Wainwright set a $14.00 price target on shares of Corium International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Corium International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corium International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Corium International in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

About Corium International

Corium International, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of specialty pharmaceutical products in transdermal and transmucosal delivery systems. It offers Clonidine Transdermal Delivery System (TDS), a treatment for hypertension; Fentanyl TDS, a treatment for the management of chronic pain, including cancer-related pain; and Crest Whitestrips for teeth whitening.

