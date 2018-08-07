Corindus Vascular Robotics (CVRS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Corindus Vascular Robotics (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Corindus Vascular Robotics had a negative net margin of 323.84% and a negative return on equity of 110.93%.

CVRS traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $1.05. 1,048,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,860. Corindus Vascular Robotics has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $2.05.

Get Corindus Vascular Robotics alerts:

CVRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Corindus Vascular Robotics in a research note on Monday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corindus Vascular Robotics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.75.

Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells robotic-assisted precision vascular systems for use in interventional vascular procedures in the United States and internationally. The company offers CorPath system, a medical device with robotic-assisted precision for radial, coronary, and peripheral procedures.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Corindus Vascular Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corindus Vascular Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.