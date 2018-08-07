Corecivic (CXW) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CXW. Zacks Investment Research raised Corecivic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. TheStreet raised Corecivic from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.50.

Corecivic opened at $25.40 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. Corecivic has a 12-month low of $18.61 and a 12-month high of $27.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. Corecivic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.14%.

In related news, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 14,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $364,702.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,208,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $69,597.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,321 shares in the company, valued at $702,739.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,337 shares of company stock worth $561,102 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Corecivic in the second quarter worth about $1,222,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Corecivic by 445.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 47,490 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Corecivic in the second quarter worth about $764,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in Corecivic by 46.7% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 635,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,175,000 after purchasing an additional 202,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Corecivic by 30.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,518,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,281,000 after purchasing an additional 358,067 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corecivic

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, government real estate solutions, and a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis.

