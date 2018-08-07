Core-Mark (CORE) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.13-1.29 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.60-16.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.70 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Core-Mark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Core-Mark from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital set a $32.00 target price on shares of Core-Mark and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Core-Mark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Core-Mark from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of Core-Mark stock opened at $25.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.63. Core-Mark has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $36.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 8.47%. Core-Mark’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Core-Mark will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Core-Mark news, Director Laura Jean Flanagan acquired 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.61 per share, for a total transaction of $39,777.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at $167,909.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher Hobson acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.80 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 61,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,939.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 9,430 shares of company stock worth $178,477 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes various food/non-food products, including cigarettes, fast food, candies, snacks, groceries, fresh products, dairy products, breads, beverages, other tobacco products, general merchandise and equipment, and health and beauty care products.

