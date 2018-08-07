Core-Mark (CORE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 8.47%. Core-Mark updated its FY18 guidance to $1.13-1.29 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORE traded up $2.28 on Tuesday, reaching $27.42. 26,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,168. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.63. Core-Mark has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $36.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Get Core-Mark alerts:

In other news, VP Christopher Hobson purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.80 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,939.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary F. Colter purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $91,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,191,134.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 9,430 shares of company stock worth $178,477 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CORE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Core-Mark from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Core-Mark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital set a $32.00 target price on shares of Core-Mark and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes various food/non-food products, including cigarettes, fast food, candies, snacks, groceries, fresh products, dairy products, breads, beverages, other tobacco products, general merchandise and equipment, and health and beauty care products.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Core-Mark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core-Mark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.