Copart, Inc. (CPRT) Stake Decreased by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,639,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 991,553 shares during the period. Copart accounts for approximately 2.5% of Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.57% of Copart worth $205,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,080,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $869,932,000 after purchasing an additional 760,714 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 8.5% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,778,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,066,000 after purchasing an additional 689,731 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,800,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,625,000 after purchasing an additional 13,378 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 3.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,219,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,990,000 after purchasing an additional 35,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 11.1% during the first quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 999,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,896,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

CPRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Copart in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised Copart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens lowered Copart from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.38.

CPRT traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.03. The stock had a trading volume of 10,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,932. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.46 and a 1 year high of $60.43.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $478.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.74 million. Copart had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 21.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Copart news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total value of $11,494,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $8,051,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 640,000 shares of company stock valued at $36,991,100. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology to vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as for individual owners.

