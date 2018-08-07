ContraVir Pharmaceuticals (CTRV) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.15

News stories about ContraVir Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTRV) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 47.2993222080713 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals traded down $0.03, hitting $0.75, on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 197,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,427. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $6.60.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group raised shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. It engages in the development of TXL, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B; and CRV431, a novel drug candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

